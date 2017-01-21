Boko Haram attacks town previously bombed by Nigerian air force, 15 killed

Around 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed when the extremist attacked a town in northeastern Nigeria, two days after the air force accidentally killed dozens of people there, local and military officials said.



On Tuesday, the air force said it had bombed Rann in Borno state, epicenter of Boko Haram's seven-year-long attempt to create an Islamic caliphate in the northeast.



A Reuters reporter saw six dead Boko Haram fighters lying in front of the army base in Rann where many ramshackle huts had been destroyed by the air strike.



The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 15,000 people since 2009 and forced some two million to flee their homes.

