At least 36 killed as Indian train derails

At least 36 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine coaches of a passenger train derailed in eastern India, in the latest disaster to hit the vast and accident-prone state railways, police said.



India's state railways, built during British colonial rule, have an appalling safety record -- the result of decades of underinvestment and a priority on keeping fares low for the 23 million passengers who use the network every day.



In the last serious accident, 150 people died when a train derailed late last year in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. India recorded 27,581 railway deaths in 2014, the most recent year for which figures are available, with most victims falling from, or being struck by, moving trains.

...