7.9 quake shakes Papua New Guinea, tsunami alert rescinded

A major 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea Sunday, but a tsunami alert initially issued for the Pacific island nation and its neighbors was later cancelled.



The tremor struck 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Panguna on Papua New Guinea's Bougainville island at a depth of 153 kilometers at 3:30 p.m. local time, the US Geological Survey said.



The quake was revised down from 8.0-magnitude to 7.9 .



Earthquakes are common near Papua New Guinea, which lies on the 4,000-kilometer-long Pacific Australia plate.

