Philippine officials to visit Beijing to discuss investment deals, ASEAN summit

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is sending a cabinet-level delegation to Beijing this week to meet with China's Vice Premier Wang Yang and other top Chinese officials to discuss investment deals and his country's chairmanship of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.



Meetings during the visit will also discuss the Philippines' chairmanship of the 10-member ASEAN this year, the Department of Finance said in a statement, without elaborating.



At this week's meeting, Philippine and Chinese officials will flesh out some $15 billion worth of investment pledges that China committed to Manila during Duterte's visit in October, the Department of Finance said.

...