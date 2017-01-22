Thousands protest outside Taiwan Presidential Office over pension reform plan

Thousands of military personnel, teachers, police and civil servants protested a plan to reform Taiwan's pension system outside of the Presidential Office in Taipei on Sunday, as a national conference to discuss reform was held in the Office.



Vice President Chen Chien-jen announced a pension reform plan this week for teachers, civil servants and non-government employees which would delay a default in payments to retirees by a decade.



A successful reform will be crucial for President Tsai, whose popularity has hit an all-time low since taking office last May. She has said reforms are "urgent" given limited national and social resources, and that she wants pension reform bills passed by the legislature this spring.



Pensions for civil servants could default by 2030, teachers by 2031, and other workers by 2048, government data shows, if Taiwan's pension system is not reformed after years of under-funded liabilities.

...