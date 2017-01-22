Germany's Schaeuble tells Britain to look to Swiss for Brexit ideas

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gestures during a session on the closing day of the World Economic Forum, on Jan. 20, 2017 in Davos. / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI
We’ll manage to compete even without EU trade deal: Britain
PM May indicates Britain will seek "hard Brexit" in EU talks
UK wants reciprocal markets EU deal: finance minister
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
We’ll manage to compete even without EU trade deal: Britain
PM May indicates Britain will seek "hard Brexit" in EU talks
UK wants reciprocal markets EU deal: finance minister
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE