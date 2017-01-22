UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test

The British government Sunday was accused of covering up a failed test of its nuclear weapons deterrent last year, just weeks before lawmakers voted to renew the system.



Prime Minister Theresa May refused to say whether she knew about the reported malfunction of an unarmed missile when she urged MPs to support updating the Trident nuclear system.



The malfunction came just weeks before the House of Commons was asked on July 18 to approve the replacement of the ageing submarines that carry Britain's nuclear arsenal.



A government spokesman confirmed the Royal Navy conducted a routine test launch of an unarmed missile last June from HMS Vengeance, one of Britain's four nuclear-armed submarines.

...