May braces for new Brexit battle over court ruling

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a landmark court ruling Tuesday that could put a dent in her Brexit plans by handing control of the process to restive lawmakers.



May has promised to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon treaty, beginning two years of divorce talks, by the end of March.



The vote on Article 50 should pass, because although May has only a slim majority among MPs, the main opposition Labour party has agreed not to block it.



The Supreme Court ruling could create further complications by stating that devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland must consent to May's plans.



And this week the prime minister promised parliament a vote on the final Brexit deal – raising the prospect, however remote, that MPs could reject it.



Ministers refused to speculate on the future vote but Brexit minister David Davis said that Britain would be leaving the EU regardless.

...