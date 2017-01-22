Two killed in Indian bull-wrestling festival: report

Two people were gored to death Sunday in a bull-wrestling festival in southern India, a report said, a day after a ban on the controversial sport was overturned.



Several towns and villages in the southern state of Tamil Nadu celebrated the popular Jallikattu festival on Sunday after week-long protests prompted authorities to approve an executive order lifting a Supreme Court ban on it.



Growing tensions over the past week in the state capital Chennai and other cities led Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday to issue an executive order that this year's event go ahead.



But thousands have continued to protest and refused to celebrate the festival, saying they want a permanent lifting of the court ban and not just a temporary order.

