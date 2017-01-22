Brazilian authorities build temporary wall to quell deadly prison clashes

Brazilian security officials worked to complete an improvised wall of metal shipping containers Sunday inside a prison where rival gangs have clashed in the past week, resulting in the brutal killing of 26 inmates.



The overcrowded prisons are now the battleground in a quickly escalating war between the nation's two biggest drug gangs, the Sao Paulo-based First Capital Command (PCC) and the Red Command based in Rio de Janeiro.



The killings began on Jan. 1, when the powerful North Family gang, an ally of the Red Command, killed 56 inmates at a prison in Amazonas state, mostly PCC members.



The PCC retaliated on Jan. 6 by killing 33 inmates at the Monte Cristo prison in the neighboring state of Roraima and then carrying out the killings at Alcacuz this weekend.

