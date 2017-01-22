More tornadoes ahead as death toll reach 15 in southeast US

Deadly weather in the Southeast killed 15 people and injured dozens more, authorities said Sunday, as residents along the Georgia-Florida line braced for more intense, fast-moving storms -- including unusually strong "long track" twisters.



On Sunday, a tornado blew through a mobile home park in rural Cook County in southern Georgia -- sheering off siding, upending homes and killing seven people, officials said.



Another four people were killed in Mississippi by a tornado on Saturday, bringing the weekend death toll to 15 .



There are 4.8 million people under the high risk area; the total area of bad weather in the Southeast, who fall under the slight risk category or worse, is about 38 million people.



Two of Sunday's deaths occurred when a mobile home was struck by an apparent tornado in Brooks County, which moved the home roughly 100 yards.



Four people died after a tornado with winds above 136 mph tore a 25-mile path across southern Mississippi before dawn Saturday.

...