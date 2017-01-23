Trump pledges massive changes, picks small fights

President Donald Trump won the White House promising big changes to the nation's economy, health care system and foreign policy.



Trump turned what was intended to be a bridge-building visit to the CIA Saturday into a media-bashing session centered on what he saw as low-ball reports about the crowd size on Inauguration Day.



Indeed, some of Trump's remarks at CIA headquarters, with agency brass looking on, might well have come at one of his raucous campaign rallies.



Trump has long been easily sidetracked by relatively insignificant issues, particularly those that threaten to chip away at his carefully cultivated image as the ultimate winner.



The march appeared to draw larger crowds than the one that gathered on the National Mall to watch Trump be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.



While most presidents view the day's headlines as a sideshow, Trump sees them as a daily barometer of his standing.



Now Trump has all the trappings of the presidency to promote his version of events as well.

