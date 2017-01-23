Trump offers scattershot response to global protests

The Washington rally appeared to attract more people than attended Trump's inauguration Friday, but there were no completely comparable numbers.



In talk show interviews Sunday, advisers defended Trump's anger at journalists for correctly reporting that his inauguration drew a smaller crowd President Barack Obama did eight years ago, saying the Trump administration was supplying "alternative facts".



Sunday also was his 12th wedding anniversary.



His chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said on "Fox News Sunday" that Trump would spend his first full week in office undoing some of his predecessor's agenda, and planned to sign executive orders on immigration and trade.



Priebus did not provide specifics but during the campaign, Trump pledged to scuttle trade deals such as a pending Asia-Pacific agreement and overturn Obama's executive order deferring deportations for 700,000 people who were brought into the country illegally as minors.

