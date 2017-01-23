West African troops enter Banjul to cheers

West African troops entered Gambia's capital, Banjul, Sunday, to cheers from the city's residents a Reuters witness said, part of efforts to allow new President Adama Barrow to take office after the country's former ruler fled overnight. Yahya Jammeh, who led Gambia for 22 years but refused to accept defeat in a December election, flew out of Banjul late Saturday en route to Equatorial Guinea as the regional force was poised to remove him.



The regional operation was first launched late Thursday after Barrow was sworn in as president at Gambia's Embassy in neighboring Senegal, but it was halted hours later to give Jammeh one last chance to leave peacefully.



Barrow did not say when he would return to Gambia but said it would be soon.

...