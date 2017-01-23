Hope flickers as Italy avalanche survivors tell of trauma

The missing total was raised by one to 24 by local authorities after survivors said a Senegalese man was working at the hotel.



The rescuers were concentrating on two sections of ruins, including one at the back of the hotel that was protected by a thick rock wall.



The survivors extracted so far, five adults and four children, were trapped for 40 hours before rescuers made contact.



The survivors were all waiting to leave the hotel when the avalanche sent them flying.



"Fortunately the mamma could hear her daughter and help her to stay calm," Georgia said. The student said her partner had emerged as the leader of the group, singing whenever spirits flagged.



As well as the nine pulled out, there were two survivors who were outside the hotel when the avalanche struck. Five bodies had been recovered by Sunday afternoon, including both parents of one of the boy survivors.



Broadcaster Rai reported Sunday that the hotel's owner had asked authorities to help evacuate the hotel before the avalanche.

