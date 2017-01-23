Russia set to decriminalize domestic violence

In Russia, giving one's spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people.



Battery is a criminal offense in Russia, but nearly 20 percent of Russians openly say they think it is sometimes OK to hit a spouse or a child.



Data on domestic violence in Russia are obscure, but Interior Ministry statistics show that 40 percent of all violent crimes in Russia are committed in family surroundings. In 2013, more than 9,000 women were reported to have been killed in incidents of domestic violence.



Ultraconservative lawmaker Yelena Mizulina, who also authored Russia's "gay propaganda" ban, then introduced the bill to decriminalize domestic violence.



The bill would make battery on a family member punishable by a fine of less than 30,000 rubles ($500) or a 15-day arrest.



The Moscow-based Anna Center foundation, which runs Russia's only domestic violence hotline, received more than 5,000 calls last year.



Calls to the Anna Center hotline show that a lot of Russian women initially don't even realize that domestic violence is an offense, she said.



Russian police are notoriously reluctant to react to domestic violence calls, which many regard as meddling in family affairs.



Activist Popova is not surprised: Discussing domestic violence still is taboo in Russia.

