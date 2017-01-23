Partial results: Valls, Hamon advance in French primary

Partial results suggest that Manuel Valls, a center-leaning former prime minister who rallied France together after extremist attacks, will confront stalwart Socialist Benoit Hamon in the country's left-wing presidential primary runoff next week. Hamon, a former minister, was leading with 35.2 percent followed by Valls with 31.6 percent, based on more than one-third of the vote count, organizers of Sunday's first round of primary voting said.



Tough-talking, center-leaning Valls jumped in the presidential race in December a few days after Socialist President Francois Hollande declined to seek re-election, acknowledging his personal unpopularity would lead his Socialist party to defeat in the presidential battle.



Hamon, 49, is a lower-profile politician yet he gained popularity by leading a group of rebel Socialist lawmakers who opposed Valls.

