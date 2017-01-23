Trump security adviser probed for Russia links: report

Summary
A top military counsel to President Donald Trump is under scrutiny by U.S. counterintelligence agents who have probed the new national security adviser's communications with Russian officials, the Wall Street Journal said Sunday.
The paper reported that Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who was among senior White House staff sworn in Sunday, has come under investigation as part of a counterintelligence examination of communications between Russian government members and Trump's inner circle.
...