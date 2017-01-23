Storms continue slamming US South after killing at least 18

A dangerous weekend weather system killed at least 18 people in the U.S. South, with Georgia officials reporting more than a dozen deaths Sunday after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes buffeted several states.



The storms in Georgia, which killed 14 people, followed a predawn tornado in Mississippi on Saturday that killed four. Severe weather also injured more than 50 others and damaged about 480 homes in Mississippi.



South Carolina could also see severe weather.



The severe weather was expected to last through Sunday night.

