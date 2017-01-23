Canada's Trudeau, ministers to discuss Trump plans for NAFTA

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will begin a two-day retreat with his cabinet Monday, focused mainly on the best approach to take with new U.S. President Donald Trump, whose vow to renegotiate NAFTA could damage Canada's economy.



Canadian officials – trying to persuade the new administration that focusing on Canada makes no sense, given how closely the economies are linked – say the Trump team is most concerned about large U.S. deficits with China and Mexico.



The two-day meeting in Calgary, in western Canada, starts at 9 am Mountain Time (1600 GMT) and is the first chance for cabinet to discuss U.S. relations since Trump was sworn in.

...