Myanmar asks for 'time and space' to solve Rohingya crisis

Myanmar's deputy defense chief Monday urged the world to give his government "time and space" to solve a crisis involving the Rohingya Muslim minority amid concerns extremists could exploit the situation.



Most people in the majority Buddhist community consider them illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.



Hishammuddin warned that the situation in Rakhine – if not addressed properly – could be exploited by the Islamic State group as it seeks a base in Southeast Asia.



Hishammuddin said ASEAN – the regional bloc to which both Malaysia and Myanmar belong – should play a key role in working out a solution with Myanmar's leaders.

...