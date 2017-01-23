South Korea ruling party to change its name

South Korea's ruling party is to change its name for the second time in five years, it said Monday, as it seeks to dissociate itself from the corruption scandal surrounding impeached President Park Geun-Hye.



Park changed its name as part of an attempt to reform and regain voter support ahead of that year's general elections, which it won.



Its various components and their predecessors ruled South Korea for decades during the country's dictatorship and afterwards, and following 10 years in opposition its candidates have won the country's last two presidential elections.

