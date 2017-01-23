Ex-PM Valls fights leftist outsider for French presidential nod

Left-wing outsider Benoit Hamon will fight former Prime Minister Manuel Valls for the French Socialist presidential nomination next Sunday after winning the first round of the party's primary.



With Europe shifting to the right and the deeply unpopular President Francois Hollande ruling himself out, the Socialist primary has been billed as a fight for the party's soul with a left-leaning faction represented by Hamon battling Valls' centrist camp.



Hamon, 49, scored over 36 percent with Valls trailing on 31 percent, according to results from around 80 percent of polling stations.



Maverick former economy minister Arnaud Montebourg was eliminated with 17 percent and immediately threw his support behind Hamon.



Hamon said he offered hope to a party ailing after five years under Hollande beset by economic sluggishness and mass protests.



Some Socialist supporters said Hamon was a breath of fresh air.

...