Spanish climber evacuated from Everest

A Spanish climber who was part of a team attempting to summit Mount Everest in winter has been evacuated from the mountain, expedition organizers said Monday.



Carlos Rubio, 28, and compatriot Alex Txikon, 35, have been on Everest since early January attempting the first winter summit of the world's highest peak without supplemental oxygen in nearly three decades.



Txikon remains on Everest and has now reached camp three (7,200 meters). He said in a Facebook post that he would ascend to camp four – the last one before the summit – on Monday.

...