German police arrest man on suspicion of planning attack

Special forces police arrested the man and a woman during a raid on an apartment in the western city of Neuss on Saturday, a spokesman for the Criminal Investigation Office (LKA) said.



The Neuss arrest followed a tipoff from Austrian authorities, said Frank Scheulen, spokesman for the LKA in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.



The Vienna suspect, an 18-year-old with an Albanian background, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of having contacts to Islamist militants and planning an attack, Austrian police said.

