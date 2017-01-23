Melbourne vigil for shopping mall dead as suspect charged

Thousands of people attended a vigil Monday in memory of the five victims mown down by a car at Melbourne's busiest mall last week as police charged the suspected driver with murder.



He failed to appear in court on Monday because he was unwell, his lawyer told Fairfax media.



A police statement said he was remanded to appear in court in August.



Footage circulating on social media showed the man half-hanging out of the side of the vehicle and driving erratically at one of Melbourne's busiest intersections moments before the tragedy.



Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews announced a review of the state's bail system, after police said the suspect had been bailed on unspecified but serious charges just days before the rampage.

...