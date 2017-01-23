Panel's report to support letting Japan's emperor abdicate

A government panel studying a possible abdication of Japanese Emperor Akihito is to release a report Monday that supports enacting special legislation that would apply to him but not to future monarchs.



The report to be released Monday evening will pave the way for a parliamentary discussion.



The six-member panel, after interviewing constitutional and monarchy experts, agreed that allowing an abdication was the most appropriate way to meet Akihito's request, but that setting a permanent system covering all future emperors would be difficult.



If legislation is enacted, Emperor Akihito would be the first to abdicate since Emperor Kokaku 200 years ago.



Some experts have said the Imperial House Law, the supreme law overseeing Japan's monarchy, needs to be revised.

