Trump looks to steady ship after fraught start

President Donald Trump gets down to work Monday, signing a slew of executive orders to start rolling out his policy agenda after a tumultuous start put his administration on the back foot.



Embarking on his first full week in office, the 45th U.S. president will try to steady the ship, seeking support from lawmakers, business leaders and unions at the White House.



Since he was sworn in on Friday Trump's White House has been pilloried for lying to the public about crowds at the inauguration, and the president himself for making a campaign-style speech before a memorial to fallen CIA officers.



Trump aides say the next week will see a steady if not daily drip of executive actions designed to get back to Trump's agenda.



On Monday, Trump will host separate meetings with business leaders, unions and members of both houses of Congress.



Trump will also need to win support for some of his cabinet nominees who have yet to be confirmed.



The more urgent task for Trump may be to keep always skeptical establishment Republicans on board the "Trump train".

