Mauritius gets new PM, opposition demands new election

Mauritian Prime Minister Sir Anerood Jugnauth handed over power to his son Pravind on Monday despite anger from the opposition which has called for new elections in the island nation.



Jugnauth, 86, officially handed his resignation to President Ameenah Gurib Fakim – whose role is ceremonial – after long hinting he would step down before his term expires in 2019 .



The younger Jugnauth is both finance minister and leader of the ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM).



Jugnauth has done several stints as premier since 1982 and one in the ceremonial role of president.

