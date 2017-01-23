French presidential candidate Fillon to meet Merkel in Berlin

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon will seek some support from fellow conservative Angela Merkel in Berlin Monday in the most unpredictable presidential election in decades.



While Alain Juppe, a more centrist, staunchly pro-European Union candidate whom Fillon beat in the conservative primaries, was said to be Merkel's favourite candidate, the lunch meeting is a sign of support for Fillon.



On the issue of economic reform, where Fillon proposes steep spending cuts, he is viewed by Merkel's government as an ally, but on other issues, from Russia and Turkey to migration and Europe, Fillon could prove a more difficult partner.



Seibert rejected a suggestion that the meeting with Fillon amounted to interference, adding before the 2007 French presidential election, Merkel had met both Sarkozy and his socialist rival Segolene Royal.

