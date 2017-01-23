Populist who called to end Nazi guilt can stay: German party

German right-wing populist party AfD decided Monday not to expel a leading member over a speech criticizing Berlin's Holocaust memorial and urging the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past.



Germany's Central Council of Jews also expressed outrage, saying Hoecke was trampling on the memory of six million Jewish Holocaust victims murdered by the Nazis.



A poll Sunday in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed that 61 percent of Germans believed Hoecke should be kicked out of the AfD for his speech.

...