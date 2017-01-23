Gambia poised for new president's arrival

Gambia Monday awaited the arrival of President Adama Barrow as his team said former strongman Yahya Jammeh plundered the nation's coffers before going into exile.



After 22 years of iron-fisted rule, Jammeh refused to recognize the result of a December 1 election won by Barrow, triggering a weeks-long political crisis.



Barrow's spokesman Halifa Sallah told AFP on Sunday that Barrow aimed to set up a truth and reconciliation committee, his "preferred method" of dealing with grievances against the regime, though many Gambians want Jammeh and his entourage to be prosecuted.



On Monday, staff were working to ensure the presidential palace was safe for Barrow to enter.



While he is eager to return "as soon as possible," according to Fatty, "the state of security in Gambia is still fragile".



He said that Barrow hoped some of the 7,000 troops mobilized earlier this month by Senegal and four other nations would remain in place after his arrival.



That clause will be especially contentious after Jammeh was accused of plundering The Gambia's coffers.

