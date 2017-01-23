Erdogan eyes rail bid, Gulen schools on Tanzania visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a visit to Tanzania Monday focusing on a bid to build a $7.6 billion (7.1-billion-euro) railway and on concern over schools run by dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen.



A Tanzanian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a bid by a Turkish firm to build a railway linking Dar es Salaam to neighboring countries would be a key issue under discussion with Erdogan.



Erdogan's visit also comes as Tanzania looks to new sources for budgetary support and concessional loans, after several donor countries in 2015 withdrew their support over a high-level corruption scandal.



Gulen, a former Erdogan ally, vehemently denies the allegations.

...