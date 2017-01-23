Ancient treasures recovered in Europol crackdown

Police from 18 countries recovered over 3,500 stolen works of art and ancient artefacts of "great cultural importance" in a joint operation last year, the European police agency said Monday.



The operation was led by Spanish and Cypriot police who carried out checks on more than 48,500 people, some 50 ships and over 29,000 vehicles.



In Cyprus, 40 ancient objects were found at the post office in Larnaca, close to where the Mediterranean island's main airport is based, Cypriot police said in a statement.

...