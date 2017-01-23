Germany, Austria arrest two men suspected of planning Islamist attacks

A 21-year-old man arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack has admitted links to a man being held by the Austrian police for the same reason, German investigators said on Monday.



Police in Vienna said they would remain on high alert until they could rule out that attacks were being planned. It was not clear whether the suspects had been planning separate attacks or a joint one, or what kind of attack that might be.



Germany's Focus magazine said the man was planning a bomb attack on police and soldiers.

...