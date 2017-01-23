Trump opponent poised to become California attorney general



In their first official action since Donald Trump became president, California lawmakers are poised Monday to confirm a Democratic nominee for attorney general who has vowed to defend the state's liberal policies against the new administration and the Republican Congress.



Becerra would be California's first Latino attorney general, replacing Kamala Harris after she was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.



Other Republicans said they were not persuaded he would uphold federal law and the Constitution. Some said they worried Becerra was too concerned with fighting Trump and not focused enough on fighting crime.

