Trump makes early move on restricting abortions around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reinstated a global gag rule that bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion, a move that was widely expected but nonetheless dismayed women's rights advocates.



The rule, which affects American non-governmental organizations working abroad, is one that incoming presidents have used to signal their positions on abortion rights.



Trump, an abortion opponent, signed the reinstatement directive at a ceremony in the White House on his fourth day in office. Former President Barack Obama had lifted the gag rule in 2009, when he took office.

