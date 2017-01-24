Trump signs executive order to pull out of Pacific-Rim trade deal

President Donald Trump moved to pull the United States out of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact Monday, dealing a quick blow to Barack Obama's legacy as the new chief executive began fulfilling campaign promises in his first full week in office.



Congressional leaders from both parties attended an evening reception at the White House. The president also met with union leaders and workers.



Trump ran for office pledging to overhaul U.S. trade policy, arguing that massive free-trade agreements have disadvantaged American workers.



Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in his first White House news conference that, beginning later this week, the White House will designate four "Skype seats" in the White House briefing room.

...