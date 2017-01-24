Britain's Prince Harry says jokes help cope at veterans' support center

Britain's Prince Harry spoke of soldiers' need for "a dark sense of humor" to cope with the aftermath of serving in conflict zones as he visited a support center for ex-servicemen suffering from anxiety, depression, stress, anger, and alcohol issues.



The Help for Heroes service provides free and confidential aid to former service personnel and their families, as well as the families of those still serving.



The Help for Heroes service has helped 1,000 veterans access support since it began in 2007 .

