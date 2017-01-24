Scandal, gaffes mar ex-UN chief's presidential prospects in S.Korea

It has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued South Korea for former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on favorite to be the next president, who has been ensnared in a family corruption scandal and struggled with a skeptical press.



The timing of the case could hardly be worse for Ban, whose high international profile and clean image were expected to be assets as he returned to a nation reeling from a presidential corruption scandal.



However, a Realmeter poll released Monday showed Ban's support slipping from 22.2 percent last week to 19.8 percent, compared with 29.1 percent for Moon Jae-in of the opposition Democratic Party.



Ban has yet to affiliate himself with a party but had been expected to run as a conservative.



Until recently, Ban had been tipped to run as a member of Park's conservative Saenuri party.



However, a party, funds and political machinery to support Ban could come together quickly if and when he announces he will run for president.

...