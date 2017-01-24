Asian TPP nations seek to salvage trade accord after U.S. exit

Australia said Tuesday it was working to recast the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the United States and opened the door for China to sign up after President Donald Trump ditched the huge trade pact.



Trump said he would pursue bilateral deals with TPP signatories to secure terms more favorable to the U.S. But English said a U.S.-New Zealand pact would be challenging given Trump's insistence that Washington would dictate terms.



- Chinese interest -- Alan Oxley, the first Australian to chair the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the World Trade Organisation's predecessor, said Chinese involvement in the TPP was unlikely at this stage since it had bigger issues to tackle.



"So U.S. politics on trade policy is more fluid, I think, than some outside the U.S. realise".



His view was echoed by analysts in Japan, even though Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- a big supporter of the accord -- has said the TPP would not make sense without the U.S.

...