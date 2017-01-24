Opposition leader quits DRCongo for medical treatment

Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi headed Tuesday to Belgium for medical treatment -- just as his party is trying to negotiate a power-sharing deal following President Laurent Kabila's refusal to step down.



The departure of the frail leader could complicate negotiations over the timetable for a New Year's Eve deal under which Kabila will stay in office before new elections are held in late 2017 .



Kabila, who has been in power since 2001, was due to step down on Dec. 20 at the end of his second and final mandate, but has shown no signs of wanting to leave office.



Tshisekedi is supposed to head a transitional body that will be set up until the elections due at the end of the year, with a prime minister to be named from opposition ranks.

