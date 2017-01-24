Etihad Airways parent company says its CEO is leaving

A picture taken on March 13, 2013 shows the logo on the wall of the Etihad Airways Headquarters in Abu Dhabi on March 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB
Emirates to start Dubai-Athens-Newark flights
Etihad Airways cuts jobs to reduce cost
Alitalia may cut up to 2,000 jobs in turnaround plan: sources
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Emirates to start Dubai-Athens-Newark flights
Etihad Airways cuts jobs to reduce cost
Alitalia may cut up to 2,000 jobs in turnaround plan: sources
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE