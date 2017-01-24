UK's May to find out if she can trigger Brexit without parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May will learn Tuesday whether parliament must agree to the triggering of Britain's exit from the European Union, potentially giving lawmakers who oppose her plans a chance to amend or hinder her Brexit vision.



The U.K. Supreme Court will give its ruling at 9:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) in a landmark case on whether May can use executive powers known as known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.



Challengers, led by investment manager Gina Miller and backed by the Scottish government and others, say under Britain's unwritten constitution May must first get lawmakers' approval as leaving the EU will strip Britons of rights they were granted by parliament.



While some in parliament remain strongly opposed to the path set by May, the main opposition Labour Party has said it would not block Article 50, and parliament's House of Commons overwhelmingly backed a motion backing her timetable, in a non-binding vote in December.



Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he would seek to amend any bill to ensure parliament can hold May to account.

