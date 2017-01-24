Germany sends second batch of Afghan refugees to Kabul

Germany deported a second batch of would-be Afghan refugees to Kabul Tuesday under a disputed Afghan-EU deal signed last October and aimed at curbing the influx of migrants.



The 26 men, escorted by 80 German police officers, landed shortly after 7.30 am (0300 GMT) in Kabul, airport police spokesman Mohammad Adjmal Fawzi told AFP.



The men were the second batch of would-be refugees denied asylum by German authorities and deported, despite growing insecurity in Afghanistan.



The conflict caused some 9,000 deaths or injuries among civilians in the first nine months of 2016, according to the United Nations, which is to publish its annual report by the end of the month.

