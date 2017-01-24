Pentagon chief vows 'unshakable commitment' to NATO

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis reassured NATO allies Monday that Washington had an "unshakable commitment" to the military alliance, despite President Donald Trump previously deriding the organization as "obsolete".



On his first full day in office Mattis spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his British and Canadian counterparts.



British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Washington Friday, the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he took office.



The two military leaders also "addressed the importance of North American defense relations among the United States, Canada, and Mexico," the statement read.



Ahead of his inauguration, Trump told two European newspapers he had long considered that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had "problems".

