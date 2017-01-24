Indian troops kill three militants in Kashmir

Police and troops killed three militants in two separate gunbattles in Indian-administered Kashmir Tuesday, one of them near the de facto border with Pakistan, officers said.



Soldiers and members of the police's special operations group surrounded Hadoora, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of the main city of Srinagar, after a tip-off about suspected rebels inside a house in the village.



In a separate incident a group of militants attempted to cross the Line of Control (LoC) that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan in the Sundabani sector, but were intercepted by Indian soldiers.

