Trump's exit from Pacific trade deal opens door for Germany: Gabriel

Germany would take advantage of any trade opportunities in Asia and South America left by a protectionist United States, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said, after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).



Barely 10 percent of German exports go to the United States, Gabriel said, while 60 percent go to other countries in Europe.



Bernd Lange, a Social Democrat and chairman of the trade committee in the European Parliament, told broadcaster rbb that Germany and the European Union should look into expanding trade with China and other countries.

