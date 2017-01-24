Italian court reviews vote law; Renzi eager for early election

Italy's highest court began deliberations Tuesday to rule on the legality of the country's latest electoral law with the decision likely to influence the timing of the next election.



The constitutional reform was based on eliminating the upper house Senate as a directly elected chamber and when Renzi drew up his electoral reform he only had the lower chamber in mind, confident that voters would back him in the referendum.



His defeat means that different laws now govern elections in the two houses, so whatever the court rules this week the conflicting systems will have to be harmonized by parliament.



The new premier, Paolo Gentiloni, who is close to Renzi, said at the weekend he was confident a new election law could be in place in time for a vote in the summer or autumn.

...