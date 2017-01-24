EU-Canada trade deal clears crucial hurdle

A contested EU-Canada free trade deal cleared a key hurdle Tuesday as EU lawmakers defied rising anti-globalization sentiment to back one of Europe's most ambitious accords.



The deal now needs the green light from the European Parliament but will also approval from the EU's 30-plus national and regional parliaments in order to take full effect.



Trump Monday delivered on his protectionist campaign promises and effectively ended U.S. participation in a sweeping trans-Pacific free trade agreement.



He is also widely expected to drop a similar deal with the EU known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership or TTIP.

...